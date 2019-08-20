﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Congress Leader Ghulam Nabi Azad Stopped At Jammu Airport, Sent Back To Delhi

Congress Leader Ghulam Nabi Azad Stopped At Jammu Airport, Sent Back To Delhi

Earlier on August 8, Ghulam Nabi Azad was briefly detained and sent back to Delhi from the Srinagar airport.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Congress Leader Ghulam Nabi Azad Stopped At Jammu Airport, Sent Back To Delhi
Congress Leader Ghulam Nabi Azad
PTI Photo
Congress Leader Ghulam Nabi Azad Stopped At Jammu Airport, Sent Back To Delhi
outlookindia.com
2019-08-20T17:27:03+0530

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad was stopped at the Jammu airport on Tuesday and sent back to Delhi, a party leader said, the second time in a month the former chief minister was not allowed to visit Jammu and Kashmir.

"Azad had arrived from Delhi at around 2.45 pm and was not allowed to move out from the airport and forcibly sent back in a return flight to Delhi at 4.10 pm," state Congress chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said.

The leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha was not allowed to go home or attend the party meeting at state Congress headquarters either, Azad's close aides said.

Earlier on August 8, Azad was briefly detained and sent back from the Srinagar airport after the administration imposed restrictions following the Centre's move to scrap the state's special status and bifurcate it into Union territories.

(PTI)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Ghulam Nabi Azad J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Jammu New Delhi Jammu and kashmir J&K: Article 370 Congress National
Next Story : ABVP Leaders Install Veer Savarkar's Statue In DU's North Campus; AISA, NSUI Threaten Protests
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters