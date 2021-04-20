April 20, 2021
Poshan
Congress Leader Anand Sharma Tests Covid-19 Positive, Hospitalised

Anand Sharma is the deputy leader of the Congress in Rajya Sabha and heads the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 April 2021
Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma (68), who was admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Delhi late last night, has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been shifted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon, sources said Tuesday.

Several Congress leaders including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Randeep Surjewala wished him a speedy recovery. 

Sharma is a former Union minister and a key member of the 'group of 23' Congress leaders who had written to party chief Sonia Gandhi earlier this year seeking an organisational overhaul.

He is also the deputy leader of the Congress in Rajya Sabha and heads the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs.

Among other party leaders who have tested positive for coronavirus, former prime minister Manmohan Singh is admitted to AIIMS Delhi, while Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Randeep Surjewala are being treated at the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon.

(With PTI inputs)

 

