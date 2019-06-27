Haryana Congress Leader Vikas Chaudhary Shot Dead In Faridabad

Haryana Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary was shot dead by unknown assailants in Faridabad on Thursday.

Chaudhary was reportedly hit by more than ten bullets by the men after he came out of a gym in Faridabad's Sector 9 market.

Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar has demanded an investigation into the matter and said there is no fear of law in the state.

"It's 'jungle raj', there is no fear of law. Same kind of incident happened yesterday, where a woman who opposed molestation was stabbed. There should be an investigation," Tanwar was quoted as saying by ANI.

Chaudhary had recently switched to the Congress from Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).

(More details awaited)