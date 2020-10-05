October 05, 2020
Corona
Communal Riots Conspiracy Should Be Thwarted In UP, Says SP Leader

SP leader Ram Govind Chowdhury’s remarks come a day after UP CM Yogi Adityanath slammed the opposition for attacking the government over the Hathras rape case.

PTI 05 October 2020
Samajwadi Party activists raise slogans, protesting the death and alleged rape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in UP's Hathras.
PTI
outlookindia.com
2020-10-05T16:15:38+05:30
Also read

A fresh war of words erupted between the UP government and opposition leaders over the Hathras incident, with senior SP leader Ram Govind Chowdhury alleging that chief minister Yogi Adityanath was inciting his party men to take part in communal violence.

Chowdhury's remarks came a day after Adityanath slammed the opposition for attacking the government over the Hathras incident. The UP CM had claimed that the opposition was indulging in new conspiracies to trigger riots and hamper development in the state.

SP leader Ram Govind Chowdhury urged the people of the state to remain alert and maintain brotherhood and amity. "After making UP a sick state, Adityanath is returning to his old ways. People of the state should remain alert and maintain brotherhood and amity. Samajwadi party members should be ready to prevent riots occurring in the state, which may be orchestrated by the CM and his team," Chowdhury said. "The chief minister, in a bid to hide his failures, is inciting his party men. The conspiracy of caste and communal violence should be thwarted," he added. Referring to the chief minister's remarks that those who don't like development were trying to incite caste and communal riots, Chowdhury said, "BJP workers should expose this conspiracy."

Opposition parties, especially the Congress, have been attacking the BJP government over the alleged gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-Dalit girl in Hathras. The Congress has also demanded the chief minister's resignation over the issue.

