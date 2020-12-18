Comedian Kunal Kamra, Cartoonist Rachita Taneja Get Contempt Notices From SC, Asked To Respond In 6 Weeks

Comedian Kunal Kamra, cartoonist Rachita Taneja have been given contempt notices from the Supreme Court for their criticism of the top court in tweets and illustrations respectively.

The apex court has given them six weeks to respond.

