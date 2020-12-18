December 18, 2020
Corona
Comedian Kunal Kamra, Cartoonist Rachita Taneja Get Contempt Notices From SC, Asked To Respond In 6 Weeks

Comedian Kunal Kamra and cartoonist Rachita Taneja have been issued contempt notices from Supreme Court and have been asked to respond in 6 weeks

Outlook Web Bureau 18 December 2020
Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra
File Photo
Comedian Kunal Kamra, cartoonist Rachita Taneja have been given contempt notices from the Supreme Court for their criticism of the top court in tweets and illustrations respectively.

The apex court has given them six weeks to respond.

