Cold Wave Warning Issued In Various States; Temperatures Likely To Increase Gradually

Several states in northern and northwestern India have been experiencing a dip in temperature due to the cold wave sweeping Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and so on. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a severe cold wave warning in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha during Wednesday and Thursday, while Punjab, Haryana, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Saurashtra & Kutch, Telangana, Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal to witness the same on Wednesday (December 22).

Cold day conditions will very likely prevail in isolated pockets over East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Odisha on Wednesday.

Wet spell over the western Himalayas, northern plains and the northeast

The MeT department has said that light to moderate rainfall and snowfall are expected over the western Himalayan region between December 22 and 25 under the influence of two Western Disturbances.

Kashmir will likely witness heavy snowfall on December 27 and there might be scattered rainfall on the northern plains from December 26 to December 29.

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorm from December 22 to December 26, according to IMD.

A hailstorm may sweep over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur and Nagaland on Wednesday and Thursday.

Abatement of cold wave

The cold wave conditions are said to slowly abate from December 23 (Thursday), with a gradual rise in temperature.

The IMD stated that a gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 3 to 5 degrees Celcius is very likely over most parts of Northwest and Central India during the next four days. There would not be any significant change thereafter.

Similarly, there would not be any significant change in minimum temperatures over most parts of East India during Wednesday and Thursday. The states would witness a rise in the temperatures by 2 to 3 degrees Celcius.

Coldest temperatures recorded

With the cold wave sweeping over northern parts of India, Delhi recorded the minimum temperature of 3.2 degrees Celcius on Monday. Chandigarh's minimum temperature fell four notches below the normal at 3.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Srinagar recorded a low of minus 6 degrees Celcius on Friday, the coldest night of the season so far. Several parts of Madhya Pradesh recorded temperatures as low as 4 degrees Celcius on Saturday. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh also recorded temperatures below 10 degrees Celcius on Friday. Several districts of Odisha witnessed a temperature fall to 4 degrees Celcius on Tuesday.