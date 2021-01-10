Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Declares He Has Assets Worth Rs 64.98 Crore

Son of legendry Odisha leader Biju Patnaik, Naveen Patnaik declared his assets to the public. Biju Patnaik and Naveen Patnaik have been chief ministers of the state continuously for the past two decades. According to a statement, Naveen Patnaik is owner of property worth Rs 64.98 crore, comprising movable and immovable assets.

Naveen Patnaik made this declaration, for the last financial year, days after he called upon all peoples' representatives and government officials to do the same in order to maintain transparency in public life.

Out of this, the major portion of Patnaik’s asset is inheritance from the family properties.

Patnaik's property statement revealed that he has seven bank accounts in various locations such as in New Delhi, Bhubaneswar and Hinjilikut in Odisha's Ganjam district.

The CM's movable properties include bank deposits and jewellery worth Rs 1.34 crore.

Among immovable properties, Patnaik has a farmland and building spread over an area of 22.7 acres at Tikri Khera village of Faridabad, valued at over Rs 10 crore.

He inherited the farm from his mother.

Patnaik also owns 50 per cent share of his ancestral property at APJ Abdul Kalam Road in New Delhi, valued at over Rs 43 crore.

He has two-thirds share in Naveen Niwas, located near Bhubaneswar airport, worth over Rs 9,52,46,190. This, too, was inherited from his mother.



Naveen Patnaik is the youngest among the three siblings. Brother Prem Patnaik is the eldest followed by sister and author Gita Mehta and then comes Naveen Patnaik.

The CM has a financial liability of Rs 1.25 crore, which he had taken as an advance against the sale of farmland at Faridabad vide an agreement dated September 18, 2019.

Last year, the chief minister had a liability of Rs 15 lakh, which he had taken from his elder sister Gita Mehta. However, he paid the loan this year, the statement said.



Veteran leader Biju Patnaik had served as chief minister of Odisha for two terms.



Naveen Patnaik, who also heads Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is on the chief ministerial chair for a record fifth term since 2000.



A glance through the details of assets declared by members of Patnaik's cabinet show that Sports minister Tushar Kanti Behera has the lowest total property worth Rs 32.33 lakh only.

(with inputs from PTI)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine