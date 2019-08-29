‘Chidambaram's Arrest Good News’, Says INX Media Case Co-accused Indrani Mukerjea

INX media co-accused Indrani Mukerjea said on Thursday that former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram's arrest is good news.

Indrani Mukerjea had turned approver in the case and alleged that she had met Chidambaram in his office and later his son in a five-star hotel in south Delhi, where she was asked to pay Karti in a foreign bank account.

Chidambaram was arrested on August 21 by the CBI in the INX Media corruption and money laundering case. Indrani Mukerjea and her husband Peter Mukerjea are former promoters of the INX Media Group.

"His (Chidambaram) arrest is good news. He is now cornered from all sides," Indrani Mukerjea told reporters in a sessions court where she was produced to attend trial in the case of killing of her daughter Sheena Bora.

She further added that the bail granted to the former Union minister's son Karti Chidambaram in the INX Media case should also be cancelled.

The INX Media case, in which former Union minister P Chidambaram has been arrested by the CBI, pertains to allegations of bribery by the company's promoters -- Peter and Indrani Mukerjea -- to get foreign investment clearances.

The former Finance Minister's son, Karti Chidambaram, had on August 21 , termed the arrest of his father P Chidambaram as a "political vendetta" and vehemently denied any association with either Peter Mukherjea or his wife Indrani Mukherjea, the promoters of INX Media.

"I have never met Peter Mukherjea. Have never met Indrani Mukherjea, only time I met her was during the CBI interrogation in Byculla jail. Never met anyone in FIPB (Foreign Investment Promotion Board), don’t know the process of FIPB", he said.

