Monday, Sep 13, 2021
Chidambaram Chides BJP Over Ex Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani's Resignation

Congress leader P Chidambaram.(File photo)

Congress leader P Chidambaram said BJP is ‘busy replacing’ Chief Ministers in the states and asked when the party realized that they were ‘non-performing CMs’.

outlookindia.com
2021-09-13T18:29:04+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 13 Sep 2021, Updated: 13 Sep 2021 6:29 pm

Following Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani’s resignation Congress leader P Chidamabaram on Monday chided BJP over the move.

Former Union Minister Chidamabaram’s reaction cam two days after Rupani’s resignation as Gujarat’s Chief Minister, following which Bhupendra Patel succeded him.

"The BJP is busy replacing its non-performing Chief Ministers. When did the BJP leadership realize they were non-performing CMs," he said on Twitter.

Before Rupani in Gujarat, the BJP had replaced Lingayat stalwart B S Yediyurappa as Karnataka CM with Basavaraj S Bommai.

Uttarakhand got three different chief ministers within four months when the BJP replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat with Tirath Singh Rawat, before bringing in Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Chidambaram said the people of the states concerned knew for months that B S Yediyurappa, the two Rawats and Rupani were “non-performing”.

"There are more who must be replaced. In Haryana, Goa, Tripura etc………The list is long," he said on Twitter. (With PTI inputs)

