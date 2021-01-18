Chattisgarh CM Pushes For SC Probe Into Arnab Goswami's Leaked Chats

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday urged the judiciary and NIA to take suo moto cognisance into the messages exchanged between the Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and former Broadcast Audience Research Council(BARC) head Partho Dasgupta.

The matter pertains to national security and the SC should initiative a probe into the matter, he said when asked about the chats which indicated that Goswami was privy to the 2019 Balakot airstrikes in Pakistan.

He was speaking to reporters here before leaving on a two-day visit to Assam, where he is a Congress observer for overseeing campaign management in the poll-bound north-eastern state.

"This is dangerous for the country's security. How come such highly confidential information was known to a journalist?

"If it has happened then the judiciary and the NIA should take suo motu cognisance of the matter," he said.

Baghel asked the Centre to clarify its stand.

The Centre should clarify how he (Goswami) had information about it and why it is being covered up. The matter should be probed under the supervision of a sitting judge of the Supreme Court as it is linked to the nation's security.

"There should be no politics on the issue and an impartial inquiry should be conducted into the matter," he said.

Dasgupta, who was arrested in the fake Television Rating Point (TRP) case, is now in the ICU of state-run JJ hospital in central Mumbai.

The Mumbai police had earlier told the court that Goswami had allegedly bribed Dasgupta to ramp up Republic TV's viewership.

Meanwhile, Baghel slammed the BJP over notices served by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to farmer leaders protesting against the Centre's new agriculture laws, and asserted the saffron party's attempts to "suppress" cultivators movement would not scare them.

Whenever a protest takes place, the BJP tries to defame it. They have been labelling this movement (against new farm laws) as ''Pakistan-backed, China-backed and Khalistani- supported''.

"Despite all these allegations, farmers have so far stood firm on their demand. Now, those who are heading the farmers' protest are served notices by the NIA."

The Congress leader said the protesting farmers will not be scared into withdrawing their agitation.

"No matter how much they (BJP) try to suppress their movement, I don't believe that farmers will be afraid and retreat, Baghel added.

With PTI inputs

