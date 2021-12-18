Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 18, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Punjab Elections 2022: Farmer Leader Charuni Floats New Party To Contest Polls, Other Unions Stay Away

As farm leader Gurnam Singh Charuni floats his own political party - Samyukt Sangharsh Party - he slammed political leaders and said they frame policies in 'favour of capitalists, while ignoring the interests of the poor'.

Punjab Elections 2022: Farmer Leader Charuni Floats New Party To Contest Polls, Other Unions Stay Away
Farm Leader Gurnam Singh Charuni has announced his own political party called Samyukt Sangharsh Party. | PTI

Trending

Punjab Elections 2022: Farmer Leader Charuni Floats New Party To Contest Polls, Other Unions Stay Away
outlookindia.com
2021-12-18T18:15:08+05:30
Harish Manav
Harish Manav

Harish Manav

More stories from Harish Manav
View All

Published: 18 Dec 2021, Updated: 18 Dec 2021 6:15 pm

Members of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM)—who have evacuated the protest sites on Delhi's borders since the repeal of the three farm laws by the Centre—are now divided over the question of whether the farmers’ unions should take the plunge into electoral politics of Punjab, or not? Gurnam Singh Charuni, chief of Haryana BKU—one of the members of the 42 unions that made up SKM—has, meanwhile, already laid his cards on the table, by launching his political formation, the Samyukt Sangharsh Party (SSP), which was floated in Chandigarh on Saturday. Charuni said SSP will contest all 117 seats in next year’s Punjab Assembly polls.

At the launch, Charuni told media,"Our objective will be to purify politics and bring forward good people." Slamming political leaders, he said they frame policies in “favour of capitalists, while ignoring the interests of the poor”.

SSP will be a secular party, he said, adding it would work for the welfare of all sections of society. Charuni, who had batted for 'Mission Punjab', has been asking farmer outfits from the state to fight the upcoming elections.

Many farmer unions appear to see Charuni's political aspirations as an ideological clash fueled by conflicting personal and political aspirations. A section of SKM members, including BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan), BKU (Dakonda), BKU (Sidhupur), BKU (Krantikari), Krantikari Kisan Union, Kirti Kisan Manch and afew others have already made it clear that they were never interested in fighting elections and are not about to start now. Having staged a successful protest against a powerful government by fighting on the streets and leading a people-centric movement, they wish to continue their struggle as a key pressure group. Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party leaders were also floating the name of BKU (Rajewal) president Balbir Singh Rajewal as party CM face in Punjab, but the claim has been denied by Rajewal.

At a meeting of 25 out of 32 Punjab farmers’ unions (all of which are part of SKM) called by Rajewal on December 16, the majority of farmers unions which attended, held the view that unions should avoid aligning with any political parties. If at all the question of contesting elections arises, unions should throw their hat in the ring by forming their own party and contest the upcoming elections in Punjab. It may take more days for clarity on whether Punjab farmers’ unions will form their political party and fight elections.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Tags

Harish Manav Gurnam Singh Charuni Punjab Punjab Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 Punjab Assembly Polls National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

NEET PG Counselling: Doctor's Strike In Delhi Enters Into Day 2

NEET PG Counselling: Doctor's Strike In Delhi Enters Into Day 2

Omicron: Delhi Govt Converts Four Private Hospitals As Dedicated Centres To Treat New Covid Variant Patients

261 Rohingya Muslims Residing In Punjab: State Submits Affidavit In SC

Captain Amarinder Singh Slams CM Channi After Pakistani Drone Spotted Near Border

Rohini Court Explosion: DRDO Scientist Wanted To Kill Lawyer Neighbour, Says Police

Agni P: India Successfully Tests Nuclear Capable Surface To Surface Ballistic Missile

Naqvi Hits Out At 'Talibani mentality' Opposing Women Empowerment

WHO Approves Covovax For Emergency Use: All You Need To Know About India-Made Covid-19 Vaccine

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Typhoon Rai

Typhoon Rai

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Advertisement

More from India

Centre Working On Policy To Encourage Research In Pharma Sector, Says Mandaviya; Stresses Use of Generic Drugs

Centre Working On Policy To Encourage Research In Pharma Sector, Says Mandaviya; Stresses Use of Generic Drugs

Minorities Day: BJP's Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Speaks On Increased Legal Minimum Marriage Age of Women

Minorities Day: BJP's Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Speaks On Increased Legal Minimum Marriage Age of Women

Goa Assembly Elections: Congress Announces Pre-Poll Alliance With Goa Forward Party

Goa Assembly Elections: Congress Announces Pre-Poll Alliance With Goa Forward Party

Omicron In India | Cases Cross 100 Mark: 11 States Currently Fighting New Covid-19 Variant

Omicron In India | Cases Cross 100 Mark: 11 States Currently Fighting New Covid-19 Variant

Read More from Outlook

Punjab Elections 2022: Farmer Leader Charuni Floats New Party To Contest Polls, Other Unions Stay Away

Punjab Elections 2022: Farmer Leader Charuni Floats New Party To Contest Polls, Other Unions Stay Away

Harish Manav / As farm leader Gurnam Singh Charuni floats his own political party - Samyukt Sangharsh Party - he slammed political leaders and said they frame policies in 'favour of capitalists.

Candle In The Wind: AFSPA Has No Place In A Democracy

Candle In The Wind: AFSPA Has No Place In A Democracy

Veio Pou / With people of Northeast facing inhuman atrocities as security forces get away with murder, it's time this draconian law must go.

Neeraj's Golden Finish To Shooters Firing Blanks, Tokyo 2020 Was A Mixed Bag For India - 10 Things

Neeraj's Golden Finish To Shooters Firing Blanks, Tokyo 2020 Was A Mixed Bag For India - 10 Things

Koushik Paul / India won a record seven medals at Tokyo 2020. The returns could have been much better if the shooters and archers performed true to their potential.

Compliments, Concessions & Contradictions: HD Deve Gowda Remembers AB Vajpayee

Compliments, Concessions & Contradictions: HD Deve Gowda Remembers AB Vajpayee

Manash Ghosh / HD Deve Gowda remembers AB Vajpapayee, with whom he differed on many issues, with fondness and recalls a time when he offered support to save the Gowda govt at the centre.

Advertisement