Centre's Proposal To Farmers Still Stands: PM Modi At All-Party Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday while addressing an all-party meeting said that Centre’s proposal to protesting farmers on new farm laws still stands.

During the meeting, he also said that the government has been continuously trying to resolve issues of protesting farmers through talks.

Addressing floor leaders of various political parties at the customary all-party meeting convened by the government for the smooth conduct of the Budget Session, the prime minister said the Centre's proposal on the three new agriculture laws still stands, the sources said.

Citing the prime minister's address at the virtual meeting, they said Modi told the leaders that Tomar was just a phone call away for protesting farmers and the agriculture minister had conveyed the same to farmer leaders earlier this month.

At Friday's meeting, various leaders including Ghulam Nabi Azad of Congress, Sudip Bandyopadhyay of Trinamool Congress, Balwinder Singh Bhunder of Shiromani Akali Dal and Vinayak Raut of Shiv Sena raised the issue of protesting farmers, sources said.

PM Modi is chairing the all-party meet to put forth the government’s legislative agenda for the Budget session of parliament.

This time the customary all-party meet is being held after the beginning of the session. Generally, these all-party meetings are organised before the session begins, in order to ensure smooth functioning of both the Houses.

