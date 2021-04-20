April 20, 2021
Poshan
Centre Has A 'Vaccine Discrimination, Not Distribution Strategy': Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Centre’s new Covid-19 vaccination policy discriminated against weaker sections of society

Outlook Web Bureau 20 April 2021
PTI
2021-04-20T17:57:46+05:30
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at the Centre over its new Covid-19 vaccination policy, alleging that the policy discriminates against weaker sections of the society.

With the second wave of the pandemic sweeping across the country, the Centre on Monday announced that everyone above 18 years will be able to avail the Covid-19 vaccine from May 1.

At the moment, all those above 45 years are eligible for the Covid-19 vaccines in the country.

Apart from opening up the vaccination drive to a majority of the population, the Centre has also decided to incentivise vaccine manufacturers to further scale up production.

Alleging that there is no vaccine guarantee for the weaker sections, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "No free vaccines for 18-45 yr olds. Middlemen brought in without price controls. No vaccine guarantee for weaker sections. GOI's Vaccine Discrimination- Not Distribution- Strategy.”

Centre’s decision aimed at scaling up inoculation came as 25 lakh Covid-19 cases were added in just 15 days in the country and several states like Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan demanded that the age restriction of 45 years be removed for inoculation.

-With PTI inputs.

