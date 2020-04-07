Centre Considering States' Request To Extend Lockdown: Govt Sources

The Centre is considering the request by several state governments to extend the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, news agency ANI reported, quoting government sources, on Tuesday.

Sources said that besides state governments, experts too were requesting the centre to extend the lockdown, adding the latter was thinking in this direction.

The number of Coronavirus positive cases in India has shown a rapid surge for the last few days, taking the tally over 4,400. At least 1,445 among them have been found linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the fight against the coronavirus -- the deadly disease which has aleady claimed 75,000 lives world over -- is going to be a long one, adding we don't have to tire or feel defeated.

"We have to win in this long battle. We have to emerge victoriously. Today, the nation's goal, mission and resolve are one, and this is to be victorious in this battle against the coronavirus pandemic," he added.

He also urged BJP workers to follow a five-point agenda, including working to ensure that no poor go hungry.