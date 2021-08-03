August 03, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  CBSE Class 10 Results Declared; Download Marksheet At cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Class 10 Results Declared; Download Marksheet At cbseresults.nic.in

Students can view their marks either by logging on to the CBSE website-- cbseresults.nic.in or by logging on to digilocker.gov.in

Outlook Web Bureau 03 August 2021, Last Updated at 12:00 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
CBSE Class 10 Results Declared; Download Marksheet At cbseresults.nic.in
Once the Class 10 results are out, students can download their mark sheets by entering their roll numbers on result links provided on the CBSE website.
Representational Image
CBSE Class 10 Results Declared; Download Marksheet At cbseresults.nic.in
outlookindia.com
2021-08-03T12:00:15+05:30
Also read

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared Class 10 results on Tuesday.

Nearly 18 lakh students were enrolled in Class 10 for the recently concluded academic session. The board exams were cancelled in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and CBSE opted an alternative assessment policy based on marks obtained in previous exams.

Students can download their marksheet by logging on to the board’s official website-- cbseresults.nic.in

Students can also check their results at digilocker.gov.in

Students will need to enter the roll number on the CBSE website to download their marksheet. If student’s have forgotten their roll numbers, they can download them from the CBSE website in five easy steps.

CBSE announced Class 12 results last week. The Class 12 pass percentage this year was 99.37, a spike of over 10 percentage points against last year's 88.78 per cent. Further, while last year, difference between the pass percentage of girls and boys was nearly six per cent, girls outshined boys by a slender margin of 0.54 per cent this year.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Opposition Leaders Attend Breakfast Meet Hosted By Rahul Gandhi To Discuss Pegasus Row

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau CBSE National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos