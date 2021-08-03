CBSE Class 10 Results Declared; Download Marksheet At cbseresults.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared Class 10 results on Tuesday.

Nearly 18 lakh students were enrolled in Class 10 for the recently concluded academic session. The board exams were cancelled in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and CBSE opted an alternative assessment policy based on marks obtained in previous exams.

Students can download their marksheet by logging on to the board’s official website-- cbseresults.nic.in

Students can also check their results at digilocker.gov.in

Students will need to enter the roll number on the CBSE website to download their marksheet. If student’s have forgotten their roll numbers, they can download them from the CBSE website in five easy steps.

CBSE announced Class 12 results last week. The Class 12 pass percentage this year was 99.37, a spike of over 10 percentage points against last year's 88.78 per cent. Further, while last year, difference between the pass percentage of girls and boys was nearly six per cent, girls outshined boys by a slender margin of 0.54 per cent this year.

