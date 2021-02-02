CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet To Release Today: Multiple Exams On Same Day, Less Gap Days Likely

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the date sheet for Class X and XII board exams today. Students can download the date sheet from the board’s official website – cbse.nic.in

This year, things are not going to be simple for both the students and teachers. They can expect a tight schedule as the examinations this year are starting from May 4 and ending on June 10, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here’s what students can expect from the date sheet:

Shortest Date Sheet For Class XII Students: According to a report of Times Now, CBSE will try and conclude Physics, Chemistry and Math exams of Class XII in the first two weeks due to the JEE Main 2021 examination, which is scheduled to begin from May 24.

Fewer Gap Days: In normal times, the board plans the examination for 50 days but this year the proposed timetable will be for 35 days. Thus, the number of gap days between the exams is likely to be less.

Multiple Subjects on Same Day: To manage a smaller schedule, the board may conduct examinations of different subjects on the same day.

Follow These Steps to Download CBSE Date Sheet 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website- cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link- ‘classes 10, 12 datesheets’

Step 3: Class 10/ 12 exam schedule will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download, take a print out for further reference.

Admit Cards and Results?

The admit card is likely to be released in April and the result will be announced by July 15.

