CBSE Board Exam Cancelled: What Next For Class 12 Students; Here Are The Options…

Citing “uncertain conditions due to the pandemic and feedback obtained from various stakeholders”, the Central Government announced the cancellation of this year’s CBSE Board examination for Class 12 students following a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The decision on Class 12 CBSE Exams has been taken in the interest of students. Students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation. All stakeholders need to show sensitivity for students,” PM Modi said.

The results for class 10 students will be based on well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner. However, there will be three options to prepare the results of class 12 students. According to reports, CBSE is all set to devise a 3-point plan for students.

Schools will calculate the average marks of the last three internal exams conducted by schools. Those who want to write the exam later will also get an opportunity when the Covid situation improves. The exam is expected to be held in three-four months. The exam will be in MCQ, essay type question. Duration will be 90 minutes.

Here are the three options given to the students:

Final result may be based on performances in Class 9, 10 and 11 CBSE will conduct the exam for those students who want to write the exams. The exam will be held later when the situation is conducive for exams. CBSE to devise an objective method to decide on evaluation. A detailed method of evaluation will be uploaded on the official website of CBSE soon. The average of the last three internal exams will be considered while preparing the results of class 12 students.

The Prime Minister stressed that the health and safety of our students are of utmost importance and there would be no compromise on this aspect. He said that in today’s time, such exams cannot be the reason to put our youth at risk.

