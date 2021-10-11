Advertisement
Monday, Oct 11, 2021
CBI Raids Ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's Premises

The reason or case pertaining to which the searches are being conducted remain unknown as the agency has not yet divulged the information.

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh | PTI/File Photo
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh | PTI/File Photo

CBI Raids Ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's Premises
2021-10-11T13:24:57+05:30
Published: 11 Oct 2021, Updated: 11 Oct 2021 1:24 pm

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh premises were raided by the CBI at multiple locations on Monday. 

The reason or case pertaining to which the searches are being conducted remain unknown as the agency has not yet divulged the information. However, officials confirmed that searches were taking place at Dekhmukh' Nagpur and Mumbai premises.

The CBI had booked Deshmukh and some other unidentified people under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and the Prevention of Corruption Act for "attempt to obtain undue advantage for the improper and dishonest performance of public duty."

Allegations against Deshmukh had surfaced after the removal of Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

The CBI had earlier started a PE on the orders of the Bombay High Court which had issued the direction while hearing a public interest litigation on allegations of corruption against Deshmukh.

In September, the CBI apprehended the erstwhile minister's lawyer, Anand Daga, in connection to an allegation of trying to subvert the preliminary enquiry session of Deshmukh directed by the Bombay HC.

(With inputs from PTI)

