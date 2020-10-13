CBI In Trouble: Public Prosecutor Alleges DIG Punched In Face

The CBI has initiated a fact-finding inquiry into allegations of its public prosecutor that a DIG punched him in the face for delaying the submission of a report pertaining to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's private secretary Rajinder Kumar, officials said.

The issue cropped up at a court hearing, during which public prosecutor Sunil Verma told, that he has filed a police complaint against Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Raghavendra Vatsa for punching him in the face.

The court has summoned the DIG on October 19.

"A fact-finding inquiry has been set up," Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Spokesperson R K Gaur said.

DIG Vatsa had given an official complaint on October 8 to his seniors against Verma alleging misbehaviour, lackadaisical attitude towards work, absence from office, among others, sources said.

The next day, Verma came to the DIG's office where he allegedly misbehaved with Vatsa, and was taken away by other officers present there, they said.

Verma gave completely different details of the incident in his complaint, which has been filed at the Lodhi Colony Police Station, the sources claimed.

The public prosecutor has said in his complaint that he visited the Anti-Corruption Branch’s DIG’s office on October 9 around 10.30am where the officer punched him in the face and asked him to sit and talk.

According to Verma, the DIG punched him for delay in framing of charges against Kejriwal’s private secretary Kumar in connection with a corruption case against him.

The agency had filed a charge-sheet against Kumar nearly four years back.

