Not Afraid Of Going To Jail, Never Learnt To Lose: TMC Supremo Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asserted that she is not afraid of anyone and can never be intimidated by jail or anything else.

We have not learnt to lose, said the chief minister without taking the names of any person or political party while holding out a challenge.

"Don't try to intimidate us with jail, we have fought against guns and are not afraid of fighting against rats," she said.

"As long as there is life in me, I will not be afraid of any intimidation," Banerjee said at a programme here on the International Mother Language Day.

The chief minister's programme was after the CBI had served a notice in the name TMC MP and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee's wife and sister-in-law Sunday in connection with a case of alleged coal pilferage.

"Let there be a challenge in 21, let us see whose strength is more; there will be only one game in 21 and I will be the goalkeeper in that match and want to see who wins and who loses," Banerjee said.

"We have not learnt to lose and they won't be able to defeat us," Banerjee said without naming anyone.

The ruling TMC and the BJP are engaged in a fierce battle for winning the assembly elections in West Bengal expected shortly.

With PTI Inputs

