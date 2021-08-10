August 10, 2021
Cabinet Reshuffle? Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Meets Sonia Gandhi In Delhi

This is Amarinder Singh's first meeting with Sonia Gandhi after the appointment of Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Punjab Congress president, which the chief minister had initially opposed.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 August 2021, Last Updated at 7:26 pm
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh
File Photo
Amid talk of a possible Cabinet reshuffle in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday met Congress president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi. Sources said Singh is likely to discuss the names of potential candidates for the Cabinet reshuffle and the political situation in Punjab, which goes to the polls early next year.

This is Singh's first meeting with Gandhi after the appointment of Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Punjab Congress president, which the chief minister had initially opposed.

They said Singh is also likely to take up with Gandhi Sidhu's continuous attacks on the Punjab government.

The chief minister is also expected to discuss the progress made on 18 issues raised by an AICC panel headed by senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and present action taken report.

Among others, these 18 issues include taking action against the drug mafia and transport mafia and those involved in the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib.

With PTI inputs

JK Police Books Army Deserter For Fraud In Jammu

Amarinder Singh Navjot Singh Sidhu Sonia Gandhi Delhi Cabinet Reshuffle Punjab Cabinet Reshuffle Punjab Congress Punjab Congress crisis

