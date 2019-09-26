Poshan
By-Election To 15 Seats In Karnataka Deferred Till SC's Decision On Disqualified MLAs

The lawyers appearing for the disqualified MLAs, Congress leader Siddaramaiah and other respondents said, they have no objection if the by-polls are deferred.

PTI 26 September 2019
By-Election To 15 Seats In Karnataka Deferred Till SC's Decision On Disqualified MLAs
In this file photo, the Congress-JD(S) MLAs, who withdrew their support to the coalition government, stand outside Raj Bhawan.
By-Election To 15 Seats In Karnataka Deferred Till SC's Decision On Disqualified MLAs
outlookindia.com
2019-09-26T16:50:38+0530

The Election Commission Thursday told the Supreme Court that it would defer the upcoming by-polls to 15 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka.

The statement by EC's council came after a 3-judge bench headed by Justice N V Ramana said that it would decide on the batch of petitions filed by 17 disqualified MLAs of Karnataka challenging the order of former Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar disqualifying them from the House.

After the bench, also comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna and Krishna Murari, said that it would hear the matter completely and decide it, senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the poll panel, said: "Then I will ask the Election Commission to defer it (by-polls for 15 Assembly seats in Karnataka) for sometime".

When the bench asked Dwivedi as to whether his statement should be recorded in the order, the senior lawyer said, "We will do it".

The lawyers appearing for the disqualified MLAs, Congress leader Siddaramaiah and other respondents said, they have no objection if the by-polls are deferred.

The top court said it would continue with the hearing in the case on October 22.

