June 11, 2021
Buzz Grows Louder Over Mukul Roy's Return To TMC

Roy and his son, Subhrangshu, have reached the TMC office to meet party chief, Mamata Banerjee

Outlook Correspondent 11 June 2021, Last Updated at 2:30 pm
Mukul Roy
(File Photo)
2021-06-11T14:30:10+05:30

The buzz around the possibility of BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy's return to his old party, Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, has grown louder today, as some TMC leaders claim that the event may happen on Friday itself.

Roy and his son, Subhrangshu, have reached the TMC office to meet party chief Mamata Banerjee.  The chief minister is on her way to the party office.

While Mukul Roy, Mamata Banerjee's one-time right-hand person, has maintained complete silence since after the declaration of the election results, his son has publicly criticised the BJP and praised the chief minister and her nephew, Abhishek, presently considered the TMC's second in command. 

Mukul Roy was the first among important TMC leaders to switch over to the BJP, in November 2017. He is now a BJP MLA from Krishnanagar. 

