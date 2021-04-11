A minor boy in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr allegedly killed his younger sister following an altercation and buried the body in a forest with the help of his elder brother, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the brother-sister duo was harvesting wheat when an argument ensued between them over the cutting of the crop.

The incident took place in Maksudabad village under Khurja Dehat Police Station of the district and one of the accused has been apprehended, they said.

The accused hit the girl on her head repeatedly with a stick resulting in her death and hid the body near a drain in a forest with help of his elder brother, police said.

(With PTI inputs.)

