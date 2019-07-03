'Brand New Drama Of Congress Party': BJP Leaders On Rahul Gandhi's Resignation As President

Rahul Gandhi's resignation from the post of Congress President is a "brand new drama of the grand old party," said Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi as other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) joined him to take potshots at the Gandhi scion.

Asserting that he is no longer the Congress president, Gandhi said in a letter, which he shared on social media, that it had been an honour to serve the party whose values and ideals have served as the "lifeblood of this beautiful nation".

When asked to react to Gandhi's resignation, union minister Smriti Irani, who had defeated Gandhi in Amethi in the Lok Sabha polls, merely said, "Jai Shri Ram".

BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli described the Congress as a family-run party unlike the BJP which is, he said, runs democratically.

In the BJP, any ordinary worker can aspire towards reaching the highest echelons, he said, adding that Narendra Modi's journey from a poor family to occupying the highest elected office of the land is a testimony to this fact.

"The Congress, on the other hand, is run by the Nehru-Gandhi family. Their party president is almost always from this first family or is someone who is their selected nominee and loyalist. It's up to them to decide who will be president or resign from this post," he said.

Another Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar when asked to comment on the resignation, quipped, "We can thank the other party."

(With inputs from PTI)