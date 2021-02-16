Bombay HC To Hear Nikita Jacob's Request For Protection Against Arrest In Toolkit Case Today

The Bombay High Court will today hear petition of advocate Nikita Jacob, seeking protection against the arrest for four weeks. Delhi Police on Monday issued non-bailable arrest warrants against activists Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk in connection with the online toolkit that was shared by teen climate activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter to support Indian farmers, protesting against Centre's farm laws.

Nikita Jacob has asked for a copy of FIR in her request for protection from arrest. She also accused Delhi police of seizing several gadgets and documents when it visited her Mumbai home after getting a search warrant. The other accused, Shantanu Muluk has also approached the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court to seek protection from arrest, NDTV reported.

Jacob in her plea sought transit anticipatory bail for a period of four weeks so that she can approach the court concerned in Delhi to apply for a pre-arrest bail.

The warrants came two days after 21-year-old activist was arrested from Bengaluru and sent to five days police remand on Sunday by a Delhi court

All the three allegedly accused persons were involved in preparing and distributing the the Google document toolkit, Delhi police claimed.

According to police, Indian climate activist Disha Ravi, along with Lawyer Nikita Jacob and Shantanu held a Zoom call ahead of the Republic Day to plan social media conspiracy on the farmers tractor rally

In the toolkit document, various urgent actions, including creating a Twitter storm and protesting outside Indian embassies, were listed which were needed to be taken to support the farmers' protest.

