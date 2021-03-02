Bombay HC Grants Bail To Partho Dasgupta In TRP Scam Case

The Bombay High Court Tuesday granted bail to former CEO of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) Partho Dasgupta for his alleged involvement in the Television Rating Points Scam (TRP Scam).

A single-judge bench of Justice Prakash D Naik granted Dasgupta bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh and solvent sureties. The court allowed depositing of provisional cash bail immediately and Dasgupta will have to furnish solvent surety certificates within six weeks.

Dasgupta was arrested on December 24 on charges of criminal breach of trust and cheating.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine