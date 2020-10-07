Bollywood Reacts To News Of Rhea Chakraborty Bail

Soon after the news of Rhea Chakraborty bail became public many Bollywood actors took to twitter to share their gratitude over the news. Famous director Anubhav Sinha wrote - “Finally!!! She gets bail. #RHEACHAKRABORTY”.

Soni Razdan retweeted the tweet of Barkha Dutt where Barkha broke the news of Rhea’s bail and the cruel witchhunt she has been subjected to by Indian media.

#RheaChakraborty finally gets bail after a month. She has been the subject of utmost misogynistic vilification, led by some of our major TV news channels ( some of whom tried and trying to change track midway). — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) October 7, 2020

Later Soni Razdan followed it up by expressing her gratitude to the honorable court.

Some actors took to Twitter to criticize the cruel media trial and abominable allegations Rhea Chakraborty has been subjected to and sympathized with her. Tapsee Pannu wrote - “Hope her time in jail has sufficed the egos of a lot of people out there who in the name of justice for Sushant fulfilled their personal/professional agendas. Praying she doesn’t become bitter towards the life she has ahead of her. Life is Unfair but Atleast it’s not over as yet.”

Hope her time in jail has sufficed the egos of a lot of people out there who in the name of justice for Sushant fulfilled their personal/professional agendas.Praying she doesn’t become bitter towards the life she has ahead of her.

Life is Unfair but Atleast it’s not over as yet. https://t.co/TGnbRZSL83 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) October 7, 2020

Farhan Akhtar wrote on Twitter: Any shrill anchors apologising for the hell they put #RheaChakraborty and her family through? Didn’t think so. But watch them shift the goalpost now .. they’re notorious for that.

Any shrill anchors apologising for the hell they put #RheaChakraborty and her family through? Didn’t think so. But watch them shift the goalpost now .. they’re notorious for that. https://t.co/4VGkKNn1GR — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) October 7, 2020

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty were arrested in September over charges of procuring banned drugs for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

