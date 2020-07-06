BJP's Sambit Patra Donates Plasma After Recovering From Covid-19

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, who recovered from COVID-19 last month, donated plasma on Monday.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP have given party workers the mantra of 'seva bhav' (service). Inspired by it, I took blessings of our president J P Nadda and donated plasma today. Request all those who suffered from COVID and have regained fitness to donate plasma," Patra tweeted.

Plasma therapy aims at transfusing plasma (a component of blood) containing antibodies donated by a recovered COVID-19 patient to the serious coronavirus patients. Many state governments and hospitals have set up plasma banks.

Patra also posted pictures of his meeting with Nadda before going to donate plasma at a hospital.

The BJP spokesperson had contracted the virus a few weeks back and was hospitalised for some days at a private facility in Gurgaon.