BJP Website Now Out Of 'Maintenance Mode' Two Weeks After Hacking

After more than two weeks, The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) website on Friday came out of its "maintenance" mode with just one static page.

The website of the ruling party went into maintenance on March 5 after being hacked.

"After weeks of « maintenance » the @BJP4India website is back... Well, it's not really the website, it's just 1 static page," French security researcher, who goes by the name of Elliot Alderson, tweeted.

After weeks of « maintenance » the @BJP4India website is back... Well, it’s not really the website, it’s just 1 static page.



That confirms what I said: following the hack, they lost everything and they did not have any backups...ðÂ¤¦‍âÂÂï¸Â pic.twitter.com/b1MrjQwdRY — Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y) March 22, 2019

"That confirms what I said: following the hack, they lost everything and they did not have any backups," he added.

IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on March 12 admitted that the BJP website was hacked for a few minutes but did not say if any data was lost.

IANS