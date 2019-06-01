BJP President, Amit Shah on Saturday took charge as the Union Home Minister, two days after he was sworn-in following a landslide victory of the saffron party-led NDA.

Shah was received at the North Block office of the home ministry by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, and other senior officials.

The home minister is also holding a meeting with the officials to familiarize with the issues concerning the ministry, an official said.

Two newly appointed Ministers of state for home, G K Reddy and Nityananda Rai, also took charge Saturday.

