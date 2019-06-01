﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  BJP President Amit Shah Takes Charge As Union Home Minister

BJP President Amit Shah Takes Charge As Union Home Minister

Amit Shah is holding a meeting with the officials to familiarize with the issues concerning the ministry.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 June 2019
BJP President Amit Shah Takes Charge As Union Home Minister
BJP President Amit Shah took charge as Union Home Minister on Saturday.
ANI
BJP President Amit Shah Takes Charge As Union Home Minister
outlookindia.com
2019-06-01T12:55:06+0530

BJP President, Amit Shah on Saturday took charge as the Union Home Minister, two days after he was sworn-in following a landslide victory of the saffron party-led NDA.

Shah was received at the North Block office of the home ministry by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, and other senior officials.

The home minister is also holding a meeting with the officials to familiarize with the issues concerning the ministry, an official said.

Two newly appointed Ministers of state for home, G K Reddy and Nityananda Rai, also took charge Saturday.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Amit Shah New Delhi Home Ministry Lok Sabha Election Results BJP National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 51 Out Of 58 Central Ministers Are Crorepatis, Harsimrat Kaur Badal Richest: Report
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters