BJP MLA Calls Sitaram Yechury A ‘Chinese Supporter’, Says His Son Died Of ‘Chinese Corona’

Mithilesh Kumar Tiwari, a BJP member, who was elected to the Bihar Legislative Assembly from Baikunthpur constituency of Bihar in 2015, tweeted about the death of CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury's son who passed away on Thursday morning due to Covid-19.

Kumar’s tweet called Yechury a ‘Chinese supporter’ and said his son died of ‘Chinese corona’

The tweet read ‘Chinese supporter CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury's son Ashish Yechury dies of Chinese Corona’

35-year-old, Ashish Yechury, died on Thursday morning at a hospital in Gurgaon after a two-week battle with coronavirus.

The President, Vice President, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other political leaders condoled the death of Sitaram Yechury's son.

