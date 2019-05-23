Naveen Patnaik's BJD Set To Sweep Odisha In Assembly Polls, Leading In Lok Sabha Elections

As the vote count for the 21 Lok Sabha and 146 Assembly seats progressed in Odisha, trends showed that the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is leading in both Lok Sabha and Assembly.

In the Assembly seats, the BJD led by Naveen Patnaik was leading in 100 seats, while the BJP in 30 seats.

In Lok Sabha seats, the BJP was leading in 14 seats against BJP's 7.

BJD's Dhenkanal candidate Mahesh Sahoo, Cuttack candidate Bhartruhari Mahtab and Kendrapara candidate Anubhav Mohanty were leading, BJP's Bolangir candidate Sangeeta Singhdeo and Nabarangpur candidate Balabhadra Majhi were ahead of their rivals from BJD. BJP candidate Aparajita Sarangi was also leading in Bhubaneswar.

(With Agency inputs)