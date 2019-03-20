BJP, Congress Workers Fight As Priyanka Gandhi Visits Varanasi

A minor scuffle broke out between Congress and BJP supporters while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was visiting the Shastri Memorial at Shastri Chowk in Ramnagar here to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

BJP supporters had also raised pro-Modi slogans when Priyanka visited the Vindhyavasini Temple in Mirzapur's Vindhyachal on Tuesday.

The scuffle on Wednesday broke out after local BJP leaders objected to Congress workers raising slogans like "gali gali me shor hai, chowkidaar chor hai". The clothes of some BJP supporters were torn in the scuffle.

However, after Priyanka left the area, the BJP supporters gathered and started raised anti-Congress slogans.

IANS