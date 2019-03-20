﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  BJP, Congress Workers Fight As Priyanka Gandhi Visits Varanasi

BJP, Congress Workers Fight As Priyanka Gandhi Visits Varanasi

After Priyanka Gandhi left the area, the BJP supporters gathered and started raised anti-Congress slogans.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 March 2019
BJP, Congress Workers Fight As Priyanka Gandhi Visits Varanasi
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
PTI Photo
BJP, Congress Workers Fight As Priyanka Gandhi Visits Varanasi
outlookindia.com
2019-03-20T13:41:25+0530

A minor scuffle broke out between Congress and BJP supporters while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was visiting the Shastri Memorial at Shastri Chowk in Ramnagar here to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

BJP supporters had also raised pro-Modi slogans when Priyanka visited the Vindhyavasini Temple in Mirzapur's Vindhyachal on Tuesday.

The scuffle on Wednesday broke out after local BJP leaders objected to Congress workers raising slogans like "gali gali me shor hai, chowkidaar chor hai". The clothes of some BJP supporters were torn in the scuffle.

However, after Priyanka left the area, the BJP supporters gathered and started raised anti-Congress slogans.

IANS

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Varanasi Uttar Pradesh BJP. Congress Politics Lok Sabha Elections 2019 National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : BSP Chief Mayawati To Not Contest For 2019 Lok Sabha Elections
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters