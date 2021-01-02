January 02, 2021
Corona
BJP Confident Of Securing Victory In 2022 Goa Assembly Polls: CM Pramod Sawant

The elections for all 40 seats of the Goa Legislative Assembly will take place in March 2022.

PTI 02 January 2021
Goa CM Pramod Sawant
PTI
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said the BJP is confident of a comfortable win in the 2022 state legislative Assembly elections.

Sawant was speaking to reporters in Margao city of South Goa where he will address a workshop for party workers.

"The party is geared up for the upcoming Assembly elections. We will be holding our workshops in all 40 Assembly constituencies," the BJP leader said.

People will repose their faith in the BJP and the government, he said, adding that the party is confident of winning the polls comfortably.

The elections for all 40 seats of the Goa Legislative Assembly will take place in March, 2022.

