The BJP on Monday demanded Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath to prove majority on the floor of the House and asked Governor Anandiben Patel to convene a special session of the state Assembly.

The demand came a day after exit polls predicted a landslide victory for BJP in the state in the Lok Sabha elections.

Leader of Opposition in Assembly Gopal Bhargava said his party will ask Governor Anandiben Patel to convene a special session of the state Assembly "to discuss important issues and test the Congress governments strength".

I am writing a letter to the Governor for convening a special session of MP Assembly shortly. We want discussion on important issues like the farm loan waiver and (to) test the government's strength, Bhargava told PTI.

He said the Congress, instead of debating issues in the House, was dumping papers at former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's residence, claiming that loans of 21 lakh farmers in Madhya Pradesh have been waived.

The Congress was skirting debate on important issues, he said.

During decisions and financial matters we are going to seek division to test whether the weak Congress government enjoys its support in the House, Bhargava said.

"We have not drawn up a strategy for the floor test of the government, he said. There is a lot of confusion prevailing over the stability of the Congress-led government in MP," he added.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya had said Sunday that he wasn't sure whether Kamal Nath would survive as the Chief Minister for 22 days after the Lok Sabha election results.

"Right now there is a question mark over survival of Kamal Nath as the Chief Minister for 22 days after the Lok Sabha election results," said Vijayvargiya responding to reporters' questions on the Congress claim of winning 22 of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh after casting his vote.

Vijayvargiya's comment reaffirms other BJP leaders' claims that the state would not have a Congress government after the Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress has 114 and the BJP 109 seats in the 230-member Assembly. The Congress government is supported by the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Independents.