Advertisement
Friday, Nov 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

BJP And Congress Unite In Odisha!... In Throwing Eggs At BJD Leaders

Finding themselves on the same side of Odisha politics, Congress and BJP are functioning on similar lines. CM Naveen Patnaik's convoy and BJD MP Aparajita Sarangi were thrown eggs at, on separate occasions.

BJP And Congress Unite In Odisha!... In Throwing Eggs At BJD Leaders
BJP and Congress Flags | PTI Photos

Trending

BJP And Congress Unite In Odisha!... In Throwing Eggs At BJD Leaders
outlookindia.com
2021-11-26T08:32:31+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 26 Nov 2021, Updated: 26 Nov 2021 8:32 am

One day after BJP supporters hurled eggs at the convoy of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Puri, Congress supporters targeted BJD MP Aparajita Sarangi in the same way near Bhubaneswar.

Eggs were hurled at the vehicle of MP Sarangi and she was shown black flags at Banamalipur by Congress workers to protest against unemployment and price rise of various commodities including fuel.

After Bhubaneswar MP’s representative Dhaneswar Barik lodged a complaint, police detained two persons. He alleged that the attackers also hurled stones at her vehicle and they were carrying knives and other weapons.

Meanwhile, things went south in Balasore as supporters of the ruling BJD and opposition BJP got involved in a heated exchange of words at the foundation laying ceremony for the new railway station building in the town.

BJP MP Pratap Sarangi and BJD MLA Swarup Das were also present at the programme.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

As BJD workers raised slogans hailing CM Patnaik, BJP retaliated by bringing up Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As the slogan competition on Prime Minister vs. Chief Minister advanced, it took an ugly turn to become a heated exchange of words. However, it was brought under control with the efforts of Sarangi and Das.

The BJD’s state youth wing working president Suvendu Mangaraj claimed that the state government has its share in the project.

However, BJP Yuva Morcha president in Balasore, Rajesh Mohapatra, asserted that Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw was the Collector of Balasore when this project was sanctioned.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Naveen Patnaik Pratap Sarangi Aparajita Sarangi Narendra Modi Odisha Puri Eggs BJP Congress National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Constitution Day 2021: PM Modi Quotes Dr Rajendra Prasad And Dr BR Ambedkar

Constitution Day 2021: PM Modi Quotes Dr Rajendra Prasad And Dr BR Ambedkar

NDMC Doctors Go On Indefinite Strike Over Non-Payment Of Salaries

POCSO Act: 99% Cases Still Pending, Praja Foundation Report Says

India Celebrates 72nd Constitution Day Today: All You Need To Know

Noida Airport Earns UP Status Of India's First State With 5 International Aerodromes

'They Treat Children Like Property': Adopting An Abandoned Baby In India

Punjab: One More AAP MLA Joins Congress Ahead Of 2022 Assembly Polls

JCBs, Ropeways And Torches: Himachal Is Using Local Hacks To Meet Vaccine Goals

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

13 Years Of 26/11: Most Chilling Moments From A Terror Attack That Shook The Nation

13 Years Of 26/11: Most Chilling Moments From A Terror Attack That Shook The Nation

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja Buoy India Vs New Zealand In Kanpur Test

Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja Buoy India Vs New Zealand In Kanpur Test

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from India

Farmers In Punjab & Haryana All Set To Mark First Anniversary Of Anti-Farm Laws Protest

Farmers In Punjab & Haryana All Set To Mark First Anniversary Of Anti-Farm Laws Protest

Who Is Param Bir Singh, Ex-Mumbai Top Cop Who Accused Anil Deshmukh Of Corruption

Who Is Param Bir Singh, Ex-Mumbai Top Cop Who Accused Anil Deshmukh Of Corruption

Delhi Govt Reimposes Ban On Construction, Workers To Get Aid: Environment Minister

Delhi Govt Reimposes Ban On Construction, Workers To Get Aid: Environment Minister

If Sentiments Hurt, Read Something Better: Delhi HC Dismisses Petition To Ban Salman Khurshid's Book

If Sentiments Hurt, Read Something Better: Delhi HC Dismisses Petition To Ban Salman Khurshid's Book

Read More from Outlook

26/11 Terror Attack | My City Was Under Attack, I Prayed For All The People: Sachin Tendulkar

26/11 Terror Attack | My City Was Under Attack, I Prayed For All The People: Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar / Sachin Tendulkar tells Rohit Mahajan: 'The places under siege were familiar to me... I also knew a few people who were trapped in different conflict areas'

India Celebrates 72nd Constitution Day Today: All You Need To Know

India Celebrates 72nd Constitution Day Today: All You Need To Know

Outlook Web Desk / PM Narendra Modi in 2015 declared 26 November as Constitution Day while laying the foundation stone for Dr B R Ambedkar's Statue of Equality memorial.

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 2, Live: Iyer, Jadeja Look To Flourish

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 2, Live: Iyer, Jadeja Look To Flourish

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand first Test at Green Park, Kanpur. India are batting first after winning the toss vs the Kiwis.

Mumbai Terror Attack: How A 26/11 Victim And Her Family Are Earning A Living

Mumbai Terror Attack: How A 26/11 Victim And Her Family Are Earning A Living

Ushinor Majumdar / Devika was one of the few teenage witnesses whose testimonies led to Kasab’s conviction and ultimately his execution. But being victims and witnesses of the 26/11 terrorist attacks carried a strange stigma for the family.

Advertisement