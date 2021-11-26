BJP And Congress Unite In Odisha!... In Throwing Eggs At BJD Leaders

One day after BJP supporters hurled eggs at the convoy of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Puri, Congress supporters targeted BJD MP Aparajita Sarangi in the same way near Bhubaneswar.

Eggs were hurled at the vehicle of MP Sarangi and she was shown black flags at Banamalipur by Congress workers to protest against unemployment and price rise of various commodities including fuel.

After Bhubaneswar MP’s representative Dhaneswar Barik lodged a complaint, police detained two persons. He alleged that the attackers also hurled stones at her vehicle and they were carrying knives and other weapons.

Meanwhile, things went south in Balasore as supporters of the ruling BJD and opposition BJP got involved in a heated exchange of words at the foundation laying ceremony for the new railway station building in the town.

BJP MP Pratap Sarangi and BJD MLA Swarup Das were also present at the programme.

As BJD workers raised slogans hailing CM Patnaik, BJP retaliated by bringing up Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As the slogan competition on Prime Minister vs. Chief Minister advanced, it took an ugly turn to become a heated exchange of words. However, it was brought under control with the efforts of Sarangi and Das.

The BJD’s state youth wing working president Suvendu Mangaraj claimed that the state government has its share in the project.

However, BJP Yuva Morcha president in Balasore, Rajesh Mohapatra, asserted that Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw was the Collector of Balasore when this project was sanctioned.

(With PTI Inputs)