﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  BJP Ally JD(U) To Oppose Triple Talaq Bill In Rajya Sabha

BJP Ally JD(U) To Oppose Triple Talaq Bill In Rajya Sabha

JD-U Shayam Razak said Triple Talaq is a social issue and it should be resolved by the society at the social level.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 June 2019
BJP Ally JD(U) To Oppose Triple Talaq Bill In Rajya Sabha
Janata Dal (United), an ally of the ruling BJP, has said it will oppose the Triple Talaq bill in the Rajya Sabha
File Photo
BJP Ally JD(U) To Oppose Triple Talaq Bill In Rajya Sabha
outlookindia.com
2019-06-13T14:58:25+0530

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's party and BJP ally Janata Dal-United on Thursday said it will not support the BJP-led NDA government at the centre on the issue of Triple Talaq in the Rajya Sabha.

Senior JD-U leader and Bihar minister Shayam Razak said: "JD-U is opposed to it and we will continue to stand against it."

The JD-U leader said Triple Talaq is a social issue and it should be resolved by the society at the social level. Razak said it was the JD-U that voted against the Triple Talaq Bill in the Rajya Sabha.

Earlier, Nitish Kumar had publicly opposed the Triple Talaq Bill.

Early this week, the Bihar Chief Minister reiterated his stand that the proposals to remove Article 370, impose a Uniform Civil Code and construct a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya either be settled through dialogue or court ruling.

"It has been our view that Article 370 should not be removed. Similarly, Uniform Civil Code should not be imposed on anyone and the issue of Ram temple in Ayodhya be either resolved through dialogue or court order," Nitish Kumar said.

IANS

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Bihar Janata Dal (United) / JD(U) BJP Triple Talaq Rajya Sabha National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : NIA Continues Searches For Second Day In ISIS Kerala-Tamil Nadu Module Case
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters