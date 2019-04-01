BJDS Fields Vellappally Against Rahul In Wayanad

﻿
The BDJS is a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance in Kerala and Vellappally is also the NDA's state convenor.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 April 2019
The BJP on Monday announced Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) President Thushar Vellappally would be the NDA candidate against Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Kerala's Wayanad constituency.

"I proudly announce Thushar Vellappally, President of Bharat Dharma Jana Sena as NDA candidate from Wayanad. A vibrant and dynamic youth leader, he represents our commitment towards development and social justice. With him, NDA will emerge as Kerala's political alternative," Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah tweeted.

Thanking Shah for giving him the opportunity, Vellappally said in a tweet: "This behind the curtain drama of the left and congress we will expose to our country men. I am with you in this fight to eradicate foreign rule from our motherland."

The Congress had on Sunday announced that Gandhi would also contest from Wayanad, apart from his traditional constituency Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, acceding to the demands of party workers in south India.

IANS

