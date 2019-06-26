Bihar: 3 Children Sleeping On Footpath In Patna Killed By Speeding Car, One Injured, Driver Thrashed To Death

Three children were killed, and one sustained injuries, after a speeding car ran over them while they were sleeping on the footpath in Agam Kuan area in Patna, police said.

The driver of the car was thrashed to death by locals.

"Three children died, one was injured and one man in the SUV also died in the accident," a police official told ANI.

The incident took place yesterday, when the speeding car ran over them and flipped over the footpath, after which locals staged a protest and thrashed the car driver to death.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

(ANI)