Bihar: Case Against Chinese Prez, Ambassador To India For 'Spreading Coronavirus'

A complaint was filed on Monday in a Muzaffarpur court against Chinese President Xi Jinping and China's ambassador to India, Sun Weidong, for allegedly "hatching a conspiracy to spread coronavirus".
The matter is slated for hearing before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) on April 11.
The complaint, filed by advocate Sudheer Kumar Ojha, alleged the duo hatched a conspiracy to spread coronavirus.
This comes after at least 110 cases of coronavirus, including 17 foreign nationals, have been confirmed across India, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,30,000 people. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus a pandemic.
