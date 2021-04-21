Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin Neutralises Multiple Coronavirus Variants: ICMR

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday revealed that Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, is effective against multiple strains of SARS-CoV-2, including the double mutant strain, that was recently discovered in Maharashtra.

So far, four major strains of coronavirus have been discovered—double mutant strain (B.1.617 variant), UK strain (B.1.1.7 Variant), South African strain (B.1.351 Variant) and the Brazilian strain (P.1 Variant).

"ICMR study shows Covaxin neutralises against multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2 and effectively neutralises the double mutant strain as well," the ICMR tweeted.

The development comes in the backdrop of the Centre preparing to launch the third phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the country on May 1. Under the third phase, all adults will be able to avail the Covid-19 vaccines and vaccine manufacturers will be allowed to sell 50 per cent of their supplies to state governments and private hospitals.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin has received Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) for Covid-19 treatment in India and in several countries across the globe.

ICMR-NIV has demonstrated the neutralisation potential of Covaxin against the UK variant and Brazil variant, the apex health research body said.

ICMR-NIV recently has been successful in isolating and culturing the double mutant strain B.1.617 SARS-CoV-2 identified in certain regions of India and several other countries, the ICMR stated.

(With PTI inputs)

