Bharat Bandh: 'Satyagraha' Ends Atrocities, Arrogance', Says Rahul Gandhi

March 26, 2021
Poshan
Farmer unions protesting the three farm laws have called for a 12-hour complete 'Bharat Bandh' from 6 am to 6 pm on Friday to mark four months of the farmer agitation on Delhi's three borders.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 March 2021
Rahul Gandhi
File Photo
2021-03-26T11:33:48+05:30
In the view of Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions on Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his support for the nationwide strike saying that India's history shows that 'satyagraha' ends atrocities, injustice, and arrogance. 

Farmer unions protesting the three farm laws have called for a 12-hour complete 'Bharat Bandh' from 6 am to 6 pm on Friday to mark four months of the farmer agitation on Delhi's three borders -- Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi wrote India's history shows that 'satyagraha' ends atrocities, injustice and arrogance. 

The movement should be in national interest and peaceful, the former Congress chief added.

Hundreds of farmers have been camping at Delhi's border points at Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri since November last year demanding that the Centre repeal the three contentious farm laws.

Enacted in September last year, the three farm laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and do away with the "mandi" (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

(With inputs from PTI)

