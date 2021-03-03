March 03, 2021
Corona
Bengaluru: Two Students Of Indian Institute Of Science Found Dead On Campus

One of the students died by suicide and the other passed away after collapsing during a football match, officials said.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 March 2021
Representational Image
outlookindia.com
2021-03-03T18:54:20+05:30

Two students of Bengaluru’s Indian Institute of Science (IISC) were found dead on campus on Wednesday, officials said adding that both the deaths are unrelated.

In the first incident, a PhD student, who hailed from Bihar, died by suicide after hanging self, officials said adding that the cause for suicide is yet to be determined.

"The reason behind his suicide is not known as no note was found. Police are investigating," an IISc faculty told PTI.

In another incident, a student collapsed while playing football. He was pursuing an MTech degree. Soon after collapsing he became unresponsive and was rushed to a hospital, officials said.

"After first-aid at the IISc health centre, he was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead," the institute said in a statement.

(With PTI inputs)

