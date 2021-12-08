Bengaluru: Police Officer Suspended For ‘Manhandling’ Muslim Youth

The Bengaluru police has suspended police officer for allegedly manhandling Muslim youth, while also forcing him to drink urine.

A police sub-inspector Harish K N has been suspended after he had allegedly manhandled 23-year-old Tausif and also forced him to drink urine in the city.

The police confirmed that sub-inspector Harish K N has been suspended after a departmental inquiry. He has been charged with 'dereliction of duty and not registering a complaint'.

The Byatarayanapura area was tense a few days ago after the policeman allegedly compelled 23-year old Tausif to drink urine.

The tension in the locality and the complaint by Tausif's relative forced the superiors to initiate an inquiry against the sub-inspector posted at the Byatarayanapura police station.

Tausif's father Aslam said the police had picked up his son at 1 AM on Thursday last for quarrelling with the neighbours. He alleged that the policemen beat him up and also demanded money for his release.

A video too is being circulated in which Tausif, writhing in pain, is heard saying that the police cut his hair, beat him below his abdomen and then forced him to drink urine.