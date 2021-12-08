Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 08, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Bengaluru: Police Officer Suspended For ‘Manhandling’ Muslim Youth

Bengaluru: Police Sub Inspector Harish KN has been suspended for allegedly manhandling 23-year-old Tausif, while also forcing him to drink urine.

Bengaluru: Police Officer Suspended For ‘Manhandling’ Muslim Youth
Bengaluru: Police sub inspector suspended for allegedly manhandling youth.(File photo-Representational image) | PTI

Trending

Bengaluru: Police Officer Suspended For ‘Manhandling’ Muslim Youth
outlookindia.com
2021-12-08T14:46:18+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 08 Dec 2021, Updated: 08 Dec 2021 2:46 pm

The Bengaluru police has suspended police officer for allegedly manhandling Muslim youth, while also forcing him to drink urine.

A police sub-inspector Harish K N has been suspended after he had allegedly manhandled 23-year-old Tausif and also forced him to drink urine in the city.

The police confirmed that sub-inspector Harish K N has been suspended after a departmental inquiry. He has been charged with 'dereliction of duty and not registering a complaint'.

The Byatarayanapura area was tense a few days ago after the policeman allegedly compelled 23-year old Tausif to drink urine.

The tension in the locality and the complaint by Tausif's relative forced the superiors to initiate an inquiry against the sub-inspector posted at the Byatarayanapura police station.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

Tausif's father Aslam said the police had picked up his son at 1 AM on Thursday last for quarrelling with the neighbours. He alleged that the policemen beat him up and also demanded money for his release.

A video too is being circulated in which Tausif, writhing in pain, is heard saying that the police cut his hair, beat him below his abdomen and then forced him to drink urine.

Tags

PTI Bengaluru Police Officer suspended National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

CDS Bipin Rawat Helicopter Crash: Mamata Banerjee Stops Review Meeting Midway

CDS Bipin Rawat Helicopter Crash: Mamata Banerjee Stops Review Meeting Midway

Bipin Rawat Helicopter Crash | 'Hoping For His Safety': Rahul Gandhi, Others Share Prayers On Twitter

Leaders Of SKM's Committee Sound Hopeful Before Meeting At Singhu Border

Kerala HC Commutes Life Sentence Of Person Who Killed Uncle Whom He Saw Assaulting His Mother

Helicopter Carrying CDS Bipin Rawat Crashes Near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor, 4 Dead

Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Index Improving Within 'Very Poor' Category

Farmers' Protest Set To End? SKM To Meet Again Today On Govt Proposal

Covid-19 Update: Active Coronavirus Cases At 555-Day Low, 8,439 New Infections Logged

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Nagaland Civilian Killings: Hundreds Turn Up For Candlelight March in Kohima

Nagaland Civilian Killings: Hundreds Turn Up For Candlelight March in Kohima

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Pat Cummins Takes Fifer; England 147 All Out On Day 1

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Pat Cummins Takes Fifer; England 147 All Out On Day 1

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from India

Aung San Suu Kyi Verdict 'Disturbing' But Will It Change India's Equation With Myanmar?

Aung San Suu Kyi Verdict 'Disturbing' But Will It Change India's Equation With Myanmar?

At Home Turf Yogi Adityanath Lauds PM Modi, Says ‘Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai’

At Home Turf Yogi Adityanath Lauds PM Modi, Says ‘Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai’

PM Modi Unveils AIIMS, Fertilizer Plant In Gorakhpur, Slams Opposition For Neglecting Development

PM Modi Unveils AIIMS, Fertilizer Plant In Gorakhpur, Slams Opposition For Neglecting Development

Explainer | Why A Democratic India Must Junk Draconian AFSPA

Explainer | Why A Democratic India Must Junk Draconian AFSPA

Read More from Outlook

Helicopter Carrying CDS Bipin Rawat Crashes Near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor, 4 Dead

Helicopter Carrying CDS Bipin Rawat Crashes Near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor, 4 Dead

Outlook Web Desk / The helicopter was reportedly flying from Sulur Airbase to Wellington with 14 personnel including senior officials on board.

Aung San Suu Kyi Verdict 'Disturbing' But Will It Change India's Equation With Myanmar?

Aung San Suu Kyi Verdict 'Disturbing' But Will It Change India's Equation With Myanmar?

Seema Guha / While India has time and again appealed for rapprochement between the democratic forces and the military, it has continued to engage with the junta in Myanmar.

Ashes, 1st Test: Cummins Steals The Show On Rain-Affected Day 1

Ashes, 1st Test: Cummins Steals The Show On Rain-Affected Day 1

Jayanta Oinam / Pat Cummins made his captaincy debut in style with a fifer at The Gabba, helping Australia dismiss England for 147. Then rain arrived.

World Inequality Report 2022: Women’s Share In Labour Income Globally Less Than 35%, From 30% In 1990

World Inequality Report 2022: Women’s Share In Labour Income Globally Less Than 35%, From 30% In 1990

Kamalika Ghosh / Coordinated by economists Lucas Chancel, Thomas Piketty, Emmanuel Saez, and Gabriel Zucman the study has a foreword by Nobel laureates Esther Duflo and Abhijit Banerjee.

Advertisement