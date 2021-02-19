Bengal Special Court Summons Amit Shah In Defamation Case Filed By TMC's Abhishek Banerjee

February 19, 2021
Corona
Abhishek Banerjee's lawyer Sanjay Basu claimed that Shah had made certain defamatory statements against the TMC MP in August 2018 at a BJP rally

Outlook Web Bureau 19 February 2021
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public meeting in West Bengal via video conferencing, in New Delhi.
PTI photo
outlookindia.com
2021-02-19T17:48:37+05:30

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was summoned on Friday by a designated MP/MLA court in West Bengal to appear either personally or through a lawyer before it on February 22 in connection with a defamation case lodged against him by Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee.

The special judge of MP/MLA court at Bidhannagar directed that Amit Shah's attendance either personally or through a lawyer is necessary to answer to a charge of defamation under section 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Shah is "required to appear in person/by pleader" at 10 am on that day.

In a press note, Abhishek Banerjee's lawyer Sanjay Basu claimed that Shah had made certain defamatory statements against the TMC MP on August 11, 2018 at a rally of the BJP at Mayo Road in Kolkata.

With PTI Inputs

