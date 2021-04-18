Bengal Polls: EC Bans BJP's Sayantan Basu, TMC's Sujata Mondal From Campaigning For 24 Hours

The Election Commission (EC) on Sunday banned BJP leader Sayantan Basu and Sujata Mondal of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) from campaigning for the ongoing West Bengal Assembly polls for 24 hours.

The poll body has banned the two leaders from campaigning from 7 pm on April 18 to 7 pm on April 19.

The EC move comes after both the leaders allegedly made controversial statements.

While Mondal was issued a notice for her remarks "denigrating the Scheduled Caste community in West Bengal", the poll body objected to Basu’s remark--"if you kill one we will kill four of you..."

"Now, therefore, the Commission hereby sternly warns Sujata Mondal and advises her to desist from using such statement while making public utterances during the period when the Model Code of Conduct is in force," an EC order stated.

The order on Basu said the Commission "sternly warns and condemns Sayantan Basu and strongly advised him to desist from using such statement while making public utterances during the period when the Model Code of Conduct is in force."

-With PTI inputs.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine