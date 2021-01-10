Bengal Govt Gears Up To Provide Free Covid Vaccine To Everyone In State

The West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is making several arrangements to provide free Covid-19 vaccines to all the people in the state. Addressing the issue in an open letter, the chief minister informed that the vaccine will reach the people on a priority basis.

The frontline warriors like the home guards, civil defence volunteers, police, correctional home and disaster management employees will get the vaccine on a priority basis, Mamata Banerjee said.

"I am happy to inform that our government is making arrangements for reaching the vaccine to all people of the state free of any charge," Mamata said.

She also extended her gratitude to all the Covid warriors for their selfless service to the people of West Bengal

India is set to launch its Covid-19 vaccination drive from January 16 with priority to be given to nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers across the country.

The chief minister's announcement of free vaccination for everyone comes months ahead of the assembly elections, which are likely to be held in April-May.

Earlier, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had made a similar announcement. The southern state will also go to polls along with Bengal.

The Bihar government has also given the cabinet nod to provide free vaccine to every citizen of the state, a promise the BJP made in its manifesto for the assembly elections held in October-November.

(With PTI Inputs)

