West Bengal Govt Announces Complete Lockdown For 14 Days

Amid the rising number of Covid-19 cases, the West Bengal government on Saturday announced a complete lockdown for 14 days. The lockdown will start from tomorrow and continue till May 30.

"We are taking some strict measures to contain the pandemic, starting Sunday 6 am till 6 pm of May 30," Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said.

All offices will remain closed during the lockdown and only essential services will be allowed.

Shops providing daily utilities like milk, vegetable, fruits etc. will be allowed to open between 7 am and 10 am.

Movement of private vehicles, taxis, buses, metro rail, suburban trains will not be allowed during 14-day complete lockdown in Bengal, said officials.

Petrol pumps will remain open and so will banks, but only between 10 am to 2 pm.

E-commerce and home delivery services will be allowed.

West Bengal on Friday registered its highest single-day spike of 20,846 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 10,94,802, the health department said in its bulletin.

The toll rose to 12,993 after 136 more people, including five eminent doctors, succumbed to the infection, the bulletin said.

(With PTI inputs.)

