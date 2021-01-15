Be A Bit More Flexible, Tomar Tells Farm Union Leaders During Ninth Round Of Talks

Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar urged farmer leaders to be flexible in their approach as has been done by the government during the ninth round of talks held on Friday to break the stalemate over the new farm laws.

Discussions were held on all the three laws before lunch break.

Apart from Tomar, railways, commerce and food minister Piyush Goyal and minister of state for commerce Som Parkash are holding the talks with the representatives of around 40 farmer unions at the Vigyan Bhawan here.

"Both the government and farmer unions have reaffirmed their commitment to continue with the direct dialogue process," All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee member Kavita Kuruganti, who is part of the meeting, said.

The Supreme Court on January 11 had stayed the implementation of the three laws till further orders and appointed a four-member panel to resolve the impasse.

"In his opening remarks, Tomarji said you keep saying that the government is adamant and making it an issue of ego, even though we have accepted several demands. Don't you think you should be flexible and not stick to one single demand of repealing the laws?" said Baljit Singh Bali of Punjab Kisan Morcha.

Farmer leader Darshan Pal said there was good discussion on all three laws. "There is possibility of some resolution. We are positive," he added.

Another leader Rakesh Tikait said: "Government has told us that solution should be found through dialogue and not court. Everyone is of the same views. There is possibility of some solution."

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi for over a month now against the three laws.

Bhartiya Kisan Union president Bhupinder Singh Mann had on Thursday recused himself from the committee appointed by the apex court.

Shetkari Sanghatana (Maharashtra) president Anil Ghanwat, International Food Policy Research Institute's Pramod Kumar Joshi and agriculture economist Ashok Gulati are the other three members on the panel.

On January 8, the eighth round of meeting remained inconclusive as the Centre ruled out repealing the three contentious laws claiming nationwide support for the reforms. However, farmer leaders had said that they were ready to fight till death and their 'ghar waapsi' would happen only after 'law waapsi'.

